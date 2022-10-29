Writer and director Rebecca Miller’s newest project is the short story collection “Total.” She is also the writer and director of several films including “Personal Velocity” and “Maggie’s Plan.” Miller tells The Treatment she wrote the stories in the collection intermittently over many years. She says she can relate to all the characters she writes about, even the most seemingly abhorrent. And she talks about the mirroring between characters within the stories and in the book itself.
Writer and director Rebecca Miller on loving her worst characters
