Dr. Stacy L. Smith on how to make Hollywood more inclusive

Hosted by
Dr. Stacy L. Smith.

Dr. Stacy L. Smith. Photo by Zacile Rosette/ KCRW

USC communication professor Dr. Stacy L. Smith is also the founder of the Annenberg Inclusion initiative, which studies issues around inequality in entertainment. A new study led by the initiative shows minimal progress in increasing inclusion of marginalized groups in top grossing films between 2007 and 2022. Smith tells The Treatment that one key issue is the lack of diversity in smaller speaking roles on screen, and she says improving representation among casting directors would likely improve inclusion on screen.

Credits

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney