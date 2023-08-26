Director Randall Park on ‘Shortcomings,’ and good representation

Actor Randall Park made a name for himself acting in comedies such as the ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat and the recent film Always Be My Maybe. He makes a smooth transition to directing with his adaptation of Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel Shortcomings, about a group of friends who are navigating personal relationships while deciding what to do with their lives. Park tells The Treatment his background in architecture and design was surprisingly helpful with directing his first feature. He also breaks down his feelings on why good representation of Asian characters doesn’t necessarily mean those characters are good people, and how thrilled he is with actor Justin H. Min’s portrayal of the lead character Ben… despite originally thinking of himself for the role.