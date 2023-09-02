‘Swagger’ creator Reggie Rock Bythewood on innovating sports drama

Swagger creator and showrunner Reggie Rock-Bythewood wanted to continue to innovate and challenge himself throughout the show’s second season. The Apple TV+ series follows a top high school basketball player navigating the possibility of a pro career (and attendant fame) while still in his teens. Rock-Bythewood tells The Treatment he wanted to up Swagger’s game in its second season and break ground with his filming of sports action. He also shares the importance of finding lead actors who are talented athletes to lend the show authenticity, and explains the double meaning of the series’ title.

