‘Bob Marley: One Love’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green earns the family’s blessing

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s latest project is the biopic Bob Marley: One Love which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the late reggae star. The film covers a brief-yet-intense time in Marley’s life and examines how the artist dealt with fame, violence, and family conflict. One Love is Green’s follow-up to his Best Picture-nominated 2021 film King Richard.

He tells The Treatment why he believes he got the blessing from Marley’s family to make the biopic after other filmmakers’ attempts proved unsuccessful. He talks about the balancing act of portraying Marley’s greatness as a musician alongside his flawed humanity. And he reflects on the deeper understanding of Marley’s work he was left with once the film wrapped.

