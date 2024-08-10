Michelin star chef René Redzepi shares new series ‘Omnivore’

Over the past few years, Noma chef and co-owner René Redzepi has brought worldwide attention to new kinds of cooking and eating via his famed Copenhagen restaurant — which has received three Michelin stars. Omnivore, his new series for Apple TV+, seeks to further his mission of telling the stories behind the food we eat. Each of the eight episodes looks at one item of food — pig, corn, salt, etc. — and examines the complicated history and culture behind that food, and how it gets to our tables. Redzepi tells The Treatment how growing up on a farm informed his approach to cooking, how making the series affected his consumption of everyday items like bananas and coffee, and he unpacks the concept of “eating the weather.”

