Rob Reiner on getting the band back together for ‘Spinal Tap II”

Emmy-winning actor and Golden Globe-nominated director Rob Reiner is behind some of the most beloved films of the past four decades. He helmed the comedies When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, as well as dramas Stand By Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men. And of course, he spent eight seasons on the comedy All in The Family, for which he won two Emmys. His feature film directorial debut was the 1984 mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, pioneering a genre that hasn’t let up since. Reiner also appears in the film as its fictional director Marty Di Bergi. Now, he’s reprising the role and directing the fictional band in the long awaited sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which also stars Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer.

Reiner tells The Treatment about the actors’ authentic musical talent, reveals Di Bergi’s long and hilarious back story, and recounts the real life rockers who saw themselves in the fictional band.