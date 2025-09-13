Sitcom veteran Greg Daniels fills us in on the latest

Emmy-winning writer, director, and producer Greg Daniels has been part of some of the most seminal comedy television of the past four decades — beginning with his stint on Saturday Night Live in the late 1980s. From there, he went on to write for The Simpsons and co-create King of the Hill with Mike Judge. Daniels also developed the American version of The Office and co-created the series Parks and Recreation.

And he stays busy: His Prime Video series Upload just wrapped its fourth and final season, a King of the Hill reboot is going strong, and The Paper — his Office spinoff for Peacock — recently debuted to mostly positive reviews. Daniels tells The Treatment about cramming a lot in every Upload episode, how King of the Hill has evolved, and why he wanted to take on the fourth estate via The Paper.