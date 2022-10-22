Director Robert Townsend on the always relevant “Hollywood Shuffle”

Director, actor and comedian Robert Townsend’s groundbreaking satire “Hollywood Shuffle” turned 35 this year. The film is a scathing satire of many Black actors’ experience in the film industry. Since the 1987 film premiered, Townsend directed Eddie Murphy’s comedy special “Raw” and has worked extensively as a television director. Townsend tells The Treatment he decided, as a young actor, to make “Shuffle” with Keenen Ivory Wayans after a particularly degrading acting audition. Townsend talks about the unusual way he financed the film. And he explains how he ended up directing Murphy’s iconic comedy special.