Photographer Carell Augustus on a new look at old Hollywood

Photographer Carell Augustus’ book “Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Hollywood Moments” rethinks classic screen images using Black performers. Augustus tells The Treatment one of the reasons he wanted to make the book was that growing up, he did not see images of Black beauty on screen. He talks about why he did not want to remake Bo Derek’s famous look from “10.” And he discusses remaking the look for an infamous Robert Palmer video with the actress Garcelle Beauvais.