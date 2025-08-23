A conversation with the writers (& male leads) of ‘Splitsville’

Frequent collaborators and friends Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin have a knack for creating dramedies. Both write, direct, and act — sometimes all in the same project. But each man has simultaneously carved an individual career path. Covino starred in the films Riff Raff and News of the World (among others), while Marvin starred in 2022’s WeCrashed on Apple TV+ and directed the 2023 buddy comedy 80 for Brady. Their latest joint project is the comedy Splitsville, which they co-wrote and star in alongside Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona. Covino directed the film.

Covino and Marvin spoke with Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where the film premiered. They talk about the influence of Italian comedies from the 60s and 70s on Splitsville, the fine line between comedy and tragedy, and why it was important to shoot on film.