Fashion writer Robin Givhan discusses her new book on the designer Virgil Abloh

The Washington Post style critic Robin Givhan writes definitively and critically about the fashion choices of some of the most powerful people in the world, including former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton. In 2006 she became the first fashion writer to receive a Pulitzer Prize. In her new book Make It Ours: Crashing the Gates of Culture with Virgil Abloh, Givhan delves into the life of the late fashion designer: his hits, his misses, and his controversies.

Givhan tells The Treatment about Abloh’s desire to not be boxed into any one category and his controversial 3% rule. Plus, she speaks to the legacy of the late actor Malcolm Jamal Warner.