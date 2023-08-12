Director Roddy Bogawa on Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett

Filmmaker Roddy Bogawa’s newest film Have You Got it Yet? dives into the life of the enigmatic founding Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett. Barret left the band early on after descending into heavy drug use and mental illness, but made quite an impact during his tenure. Bogawa co-directed the film with the late director and album designer Storm Thorgerson, who died of cancer before the film was finished. Bogawa tells The Treatment about the long gestation period for the film, and how that ultimately helped the storytelling. Plus, he talks about why so many musicians feel a connection to Barrett, and the fine line between the cult-favorite artist’s creativity and fragility.

