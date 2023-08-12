Sam Pollard on the ‘cultural bouillabaisse’ of America

Filmmaker Sam Pollard’s newest documentary The League tells the largely unknown story of the Negro Baseball Leagues with a focus on their outsized influence on baseball and the culture at large. He tells The Treatment why he book-ended the film with baseball legend Hank Aaron, and talks about the entrepreneurial spirit of the Negro Leagues. Plus, he breaks down the pleasure he derives from making films about the “cultural bouillabaisse” of America.

