Ron Howard’s career as a director and an actor has taken him through many turning points of innovation in film and TV. Howard became a household name and face as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show, and as a young adult on Happy Days. He’s since made a seamless transition to directing — with films including crowd pleasers like Splash, Apollo 13, and the Oscar winning A Beautiful Mind. The latter film also earned Howard a statue for Best Director. Throughout his storied career, Howard has interspersed his features with nonfiction documentaries. His latest is Jim Henson: Idea Man, an examination of the wildly creative and innovative creator of the muppets, now streaming on Disney+. Howard tells The Treatment about bringing some of Henson’s creative flourishes to the look of the film. Plus, he shares a few of his discoveries about Henson’s more experimental work that he uncovered during the research process and talks about why he finds Henson’s life and work so compelling.
Ron Howard talks ‘Jim Henson: Idea Man’
Credits
Guest:
- Ron Howard - filmmaker - @realronhoward