Paula Pell is one of the stars of the Peacock comedy “Girls5eva,'' about a female pop group getting a second chance at fame. She was a writer for more than two decades on “Saturday Night Live.” Pell tells The Treatment she has always been a performer in spite of that talent taking a back seat while at SNL, and she explains why she believes she came into her prime as a performer in her fifties.
‘Girls5eva’ star Paula Pell on finally getting to perform
Credits
Guest:
- Paula Pell - actress