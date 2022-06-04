‘Girls5eva’ star Paula Pell on finally getting to perform

Hosted by
Paula Pell.

Paula Pell. Photo credit: Scott Treadway

Paula Pell is one of the stars of the Peacock comedy “Girls5eva,'' about a female pop group getting a second chance at fame. She was a writer for more than two decades on “Saturday Night Live.” Pell tells The Treatment she has always been a performer in spite of that talent taking a back seat while at SNL, and she explains why she believes she came into her prime as a performer in her fifties. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney