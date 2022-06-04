Jerrod Carmichael’s most recent comedy special is “Rothaniel” on HBO. His directorial debut “On the Count of Three” is about two friends on possibly the last day of their lives. Carmichael tells The Treatment how his use of silence in his comedy has changed. He talks about how coming out as gay made him question where he was being honest in other areas of his life. And he talks about the structure of his comedy routines is often accidental.
‘Rothaniel’ comedian Jerrod Carmichael on the specificity of his comedy
Credits
Guest:
- Jerrod Carmichael - actor, writer and comedian - @notoriousrod