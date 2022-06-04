The Treat: Filmmaker and novelist John Waters on the film that shocked and titillated him as a young boy

John Waters.

John Waters. Photo credit: Greg Gorman

Director John Waters has helmed many cult classics including “Hairspray,” “Polyester,” and “Pink Flamingos.” His newest project is a novel called “Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Novel.” Waters talks about the surprising film from the 1940s that inspired decades of outrageous work. 

Elvis Mitchell

Rebecca Mooney