Director John Waters has helmed many cult classics including “Hairspray,” “Polyester,” and “Pink Flamingos.” His newest project is a novel called “Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Novel.” Waters talks about the surprising film from the 1940s that inspired decades of outrageous work.
The Treat: Filmmaker and novelist John Waters on the film that shocked and titillated him as a young boy
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- John Waters - author, 'Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Novel'