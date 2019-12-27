Rufus Sewell: "The Man in the High Castle"

Actor Rufus Sewell is best known as a villain, having struck fear in protagonists’ hearts for over twenty years – with a witty and thoughtful acting style. His current role is one of his biggest, and most challenging – the American Nazi of Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Man in the High Castle”. And, of course, Sewell got his start in comedy – and he talks about how his beginnings (and comic precision) still play apart in his work.