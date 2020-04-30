Scott Sternberg: Entireworld

Hosted by
Scott Sternberg.

Scott Sternberg. Photo courtesy of Scott Sternberg

When designer Scott Sternberg shut his clothing line band of outsiders to create a brand, Entireworld, that was strictly about ease and e-commerce rather than formality and brick-and-mortar stores, he had no idea that the new concept would fit so well into the world we now face. He discusses the future of fashion, and style.

Credits

Host:
Elvis Mitchell