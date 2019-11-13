Scott Z. Burns: 'The Report'

Screenwriter Scott Z. Burns has often created projects about characters' relationship to the facts. In his feature film directorial debut, 'The Report', Burns elevates what was once the thematic to the narrative foundation of the work. And marrying these aspects allows him to stake a claim on an approach that is uniquely his. And 'The Report', a look at the truth behind the use of 'enhanced interrogation techniques' after 9/11 starring Adam Driver, is the perfect material for Burns' outlook.