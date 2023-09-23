Director Sean Penn talks Ukraine, Zelensky and ‘Superpower’

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn’s films over the past four decades show his tremendous range: From the broad-yet-carefully observed high school comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High, to the haunting prison drama Dead Man Walking. His portrayal of groundbreaking political figure and gay rights activist Harvey Milk in the 2008 film Milk earned him a second Academy Award for Best Actor.

His acclaimed works as a director include Into the Wild and The Pledge. With Superpower, his latest directorial effort (and first documentary) Penn provides a close-up look at another groundbreaking political figure — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The film is streaming on Paramount+, and covers the early days of Zelensky’s presidency and the war in Ukraine. In an extended conversation, Penn describes an initial reluctance to appear in Superpower, but ultimately stepping up in order to obtain financing for the film. He tells The Treatment that he’s aware not everyone may agree with his perspective, but nonetheless hopes the film provides context for the war in Ukraine. Plus, hear his stories of making films with his friends as a teenager which led to a lifelong passion for directing.

