Actor Ben Stiller is known for comedic roles in films such as “There’s Something About Mary,” “Meet the Parents,” and “Zoolander,” but in recent years, his attention has turned more to directing. His latest project as director is the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” which tells the story of a man who has a chip implanted in his brain to keep his work and personal lives completely separate. Stiller tells The Treatment about how the show’s surreal and seemingly endless hallway scene came about. He talks about how casting actors with whom the audience has strong associations can be a double-edged sword. And he talks about what it was like to grow up with parents whose identities as comedic actors were quite different from who they were at home.
Actor and director Ben Stiller on creating alternative realities in his work
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Ben Stiller - actor