The Treat: Music journalist Danyel Smith on the Midnight Star album that should have been a bigger deal

Hosted by
Danyel Smith.

Danyel Smith. Photo credit: Jennifer Johnson

Danyel Smith is the author of “Shine Bright: a Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop” and hosts the podcast “Black Girl Songbook.” For The Treat this week, Smith talks about why everyone should get up and dance to the 1983 Midnight Star album “No Parking on the Dance Floor.”

Credits

Guest:

  • Danyel Smith - music journalist, author of “Shine Bright: a Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop” and host of “Black Girl Songbook”

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney