Danyel Smith is the author of “Shine Bright: a Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop” and hosts the podcast “Black Girl Songbook.” For The Treat this week, Smith talks about why everyone should get up and dance to the 1983 Midnight Star album “No Parking on the Dance Floor.”
The Treat: Music journalist Danyel Smith on the Midnight Star album that should have been a bigger deal
Credits
Guest:
- Danyel Smith - music journalist, author of “Shine Bright: a Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop” and host of “Black Girl Songbook”