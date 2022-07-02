Director Simon Curtis on bringing a new audience to ‘Downton Abbey’

Director Simon Curtis’ films include “My Week with Marilyn” and “Woman in Gold.” His latest is “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” currently on Peacock. Curtis talks about the fun of making the film within the film. He says the feeling on the set of “Downton” was like summer camp, with so many beloved actors reuniting. And he says he believes both die hard “Downton” fans and newcomers will find something to enjoy in the film.