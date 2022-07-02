Music journalist Danyel Smith on making sure Black female pop artists get their due

Danyel Smith’s newest book is “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.” Previously she was the culture editor at ESPN’s The Undefeated and was also the first Black woman to serve as editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine. Smith tells The Treatment that it is her mission to make sure Black women in pop get the credit they deserve. She talks about the behind the scenes drama between Michael and Janet Jackson during the making of the song “Scream.” And she reveals the origin story of the iconic Gladys Knight and the Pips song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”