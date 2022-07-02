Danyel Smith’s newest book is “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop.” Previously she was the culture editor at ESPN’s The Undefeated and was also the first Black woman to serve as editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine. Smith tells The Treatment that it is her mission to make sure Black women in pop get the credit they deserve. She talks about the behind the scenes drama between Michael and Janet Jackson during the making of the song “Scream.” And she reveals the origin story of the iconic Gladys Knight and the Pips song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
Music journalist Danyel Smith on making sure Black female pop artists get their due
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Danyel Smith - music journalist, author of “Shine Bright: a Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop” and host of “Black Girl Songbook”