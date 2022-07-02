For The Treat this week, writer and host Seth Meyers talks about a George Saunders story he reads again and again that doesn’t waste a word.
The Treat: ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ host Seth Meyers on the ‘perfect’ short story that makes his pulse race
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Seth Meyers - comedian, writer and TV host - @sethmeyers