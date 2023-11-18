Director Sofia Coppola’s films including The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, and Marie Antoinette often examine loneliness in female protagonists on the verge of adulthood. Her latest Priscilla, based on the 1986 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, follows the courtship between a very young Priscilla and Elvis Presley into their eventual turbulent marriage. Coppola tells The Treatment about consulting with her husband Thomas Mars of the band Phoenix on certain musical choices for the film. She talks about her enduring fascination with the emotional journey of girls becoming young women, and shares how Priscilla’s story reminds her of Alice in Wonderland… but without quite the fairy tale ending Priscilla might have wanted.

