Emmy and Grammy-winning director Thom Zimny’s film Sly (Netflix) follows the dramatic highs and lows of action star Sylvester Stallone’s life and career. Stallone wrote and starred in the Rocky franchise and was the face of the five Rambo movies. Zimny has made a name for himself by creating portraits of iconic musicians, including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Bruce Springsteen.

Zimny tells The Treatment about the painful memories Stallone revealed about his relationship with his father. He talks about how Stallone brought some of his real life issues into the Rocky films. And he explains why, at times, he got out of the way to let Stallone tell his own story.