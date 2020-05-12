Writer and director Stella Meghie has moved her strengths — verbal aggression, a revealing eye for wardrobe, distinctive perspectives for characters, narrative driven by women — from comedy to drama with her newest film, ‘The Photograph’.
Stella Meghie: 'The Photograph'
Credits
Host:
Elvis Mitchell