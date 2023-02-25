Writer Sam Wasson on capturing ‘Hollywood: The Oral History’

Writer Sam Wasson’s books, including “The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood” and “Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.,” take us behind the scenes of iconic Hollywood moments. His latest, “Hollywood: The Oral History,” co-written with Jeanine Basinger, tells the story of Tinseltown using the words of those who helped build it.

Wasson tells The Treatment he wanted the book to be more than just entertaining anecdotes. He talks about the surprise of finding, time and again, Hollywood innovators claiming they did not know what they were doing. And he explains why he was surprised by what the actor Charlton Heston had to say.

