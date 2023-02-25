Actress Stephanie Hsu has wasted little time in a career that has included a Broadway debut and singular roles on the big and small screens. She’s up for her first Academy Award as supporting actress for her multi-faceted role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as The Daniels). She has also recently appeared in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” and she was in the original cast of the “The SpongeBob Musical” on Broadway.

Hsu tells The Treatment about the fun of playing Karen the Computer in “SpongeBob.” She also talks about the brilliance of the mundane in Daniels’ films like “Everything, Everywhere” and “Swiss Army Man.” And she says she loved making her character Jobu in “Everything” as “disgusting and vile” as possible.

