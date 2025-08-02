Designer Matt Lambert on why comfort + fit matter most when tailoring a suit

Designer Matt Lambert cares about all the little details with his unisex suiting brand Factor’s, but everything flows from comfort and fit. Before starting Factor’s in 2021, Lambert honed his craft at the Atlanta-based brand Sid Mashburn.

His flagship store now offers custom, made to order suiting alongside the affordable workwear brand Ben Davis. Lambert tells The Treatment about some of his surprising fashion influences (NBA icons Pat Riley and Michael Jordan are among them). He also explains why he wanted to include Ben Davis items at his store, and why he eschews patterns in his clothes.