Stephen Merchant worked his real life fears into the UK version of ‘The Office’

Multi-hyphenate creative Stephen Merchant has accomplished plenty throughout his career, especially co-creating the original, British version of The Office. That show was the basis for a long-running American adaptation of the same name which remains fiercely beloved as a streaming rewatch (and endless fodder for memes). Merchant collaborated with star Ricky Gervais to craft the original two-season run for the UK… and in doing so wound up with one of the most influential television series of the past quarter century. Both Merchant and Gervais are credited as Executive Producers on the American version.

Merchant also created and starred in the HBO comedy series Hello, Ladies, as well as the BBC/Amazon Prime series The Outlaws. And he’s been known to flex more dramatic acting chops in projects like James Mangold’s Logan and the BBC series Four Lives.

Merchant tells The Treatment why he never kept a journal as a kid, how he incorporated his own fears into The Office, and what he considers to be his best performance.