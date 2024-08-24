Steve Martin shares wisdom from a 'great third act'

Steve Martin, winner of the 2005 Mark Twain Prize for Humor and an honorary Academy Award (among other accolades), has easily established himself as one of the smartest, most creative comedy minds of his generation. And he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 27 you’ll find him starring in season four of the Hulu comedy hit Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez — he’s currently in the Emmy race for his work on the show’s third season. Additionally, he’s the subject of an Apple TV+ documentary STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, which is also up for an Emmy next month. Over his many decades in the business, he’s written and starred in beloved comedies (including Roxanne, The Jerk, and Bowfinger), written acclaimed plays and novels, and still found time to regularly perform live with his long-time pal and Murders co-star, Short. Plus, there’s his side-hustle as a chart topping bluegrass musician.

Martin tells The Treatment he’s thrilled with his so-called third act and found it a natural moment to reflect on his life and career via STEVE! He talks about his ability to be more efficient in his work now without obsessing as he might have previously. And he talks about how honesty factors into his work.