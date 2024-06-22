Susie Essman on her 24 years as Susie Greene in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Actress and comedian Susie Essman has been playing the same character for decades… not that she’s complaining. Her force-of-nature turn as Susie Greene in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm perpetually deepened in distinction during the series’ 12 seasons over the course of 24 years. The comedy, created by and starring Larry David, recently ended its run.

Essman tells The Treatment that putting on TV Susie’s outrageous clothes helped get her into character. You’ll also hear her reflecting on her late co-star Richard Lewis’ uniqueness, and the fact that David (whom she considers to be a great actor) isn’t at all like his character.