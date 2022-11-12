The Hernandez brothers on not knowing how their comics end

Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez (aka the Hernandez Brothers) are the creators of the Love and Rockets comics, which was first released 40 years ago. A new 8-volume boxed set with the first 50 issues of the series will be released November 22 to commemorate the anniversary. The Hernandez brothers discuss seeing their work in this new, upgraded format. They say film may be a greater influence on their work than other comics. And Jaime says he enjoys taking the journey with his readers and not knowing how or when his stories will end.