Columbia professor Jeremy Dauber’s book “American Comics: A History” is now out in paperback. The book takes readers from the days of early comics during the Civil War up to the blockbusters and alternative comics of today. Dauber tells The Treatment that comics have always reflected the political climate and anxiety about the world. He talks about the comics’ longtime role in helping sell newspapers. And he discusses the difference between Marvel and DC Comics’ approaches historically.
Writer Jeremy Dauber on the ongoing anxiety in comics
