Jake Kasdan on his new Christmas-action-comedy ‘Red One’

Director Jake Kasdan’s films have revealed his deftness at comedy — both on an intimate scale as in Orange County and Sex Tape and his more epic action-comedy work (à la his two Jumanji films).

Kasdan’s now adding “Holiday” to his genre oeuvre with Red One. It’s a Christmas-action-comedy starring two of the biggest action stars around, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Kasdan tells The Treatment about how both actors relish playing with audience expectations. Plus, he talks about tweaking Christmas movie conventions and using holiday music in an innovative way.