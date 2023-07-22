Note: This interview was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

More than eight years after going off the air, the FX series Justified has gotten new life. Actor Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens in the limited series Justified: City Primeval, based on the writing of Elmore Leonard.

Olyphant’s daughter Vivian stars alongside him in Primeval, playing Givens' daughter, Willa. Olyphant tells The Treatment about the tiny target one has to hit when working with Leonard’s material. He also explains how he and the writers always seek to pull the rug out from under the Justified audience, and shares the joy of working with his daughter.

More: Timothy Olyphant: Justified (The Treatment, 2011)