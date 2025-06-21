At last month’s Cannes Film Festival, Elvis led a panel discussion about the present and future use of AI in film. Joining him were Range Media Partners CEO Peter Micelli, Neil Parris, Google’s head of filmmaking partnerships, and musician and director Sean Douglas. They discussed the new collaboration between Range and Google to commission short films that tell stories about humanity and AI. Douglas’ film Sweetwater will be released later this year. They also talk about the potential for AI to lead to innovation in filmmaking and about making films that have a wider appeal to a larger audience.
AI’s role in filmmaking with Peter Micelli, Neil Parris, and Sean Douglas
Credits
Guests:
- Peter Micelli - CEO, Range Media Partners
- Neil Parris - Google's head of filmmaking partnerships
- Sean Douglas - Musician; director