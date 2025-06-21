Tony Gilroy on playing with expectations and why ‘Andor’ is his ultimate passion project

Tony Gilroy got his start as a screenwriter whose films combined intense action with stark drama. He wrote the screenplays for four of the Bourne films, as well as The Devil’s Advocate and Dolores Claiborne. Expanding into directing, Gilroy earned Oscar nominations for both writing and directing the 2007 thriller Michael Clayton. His latest project is the Disney+ series Andor, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and taking place in the years leading up to the Star Wars films. Gilroy tells The Treatment about enjoying playing with audience expectations in his work. He talks about why Andor is the best thing he’s ever worked on and why it isn’t just for Star Wars fans.