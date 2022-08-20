Actor and director Jason Bateman on the simplicity of directing

Jason Bateman is an Emmy winning actor and director, known for his starring roles in the series “Arrested Development” and “Ozark,” which he also directs. Bateman is also a co-host of the comedy podcast Smartless along with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. Bateman tells The Treatment about the twists and turns of the final moments of “Ozark’s” fourth and final season. He agrees that a successful film only needs three great scenes and no bad ones. And, Bateman talks about a Radiohead song he chose for “Ozark” and reveals what the band members had to say about that decision.