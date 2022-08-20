‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah on changing his mind

Emmy nominee Trevor Noah has helmed Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2015. He’s also the author of the bestselling memoir “Born a Crime” about his childhood in South Africa and continues to tour as a standup comedian. Noah tells The Treatment that the pandemic gave him the opportunity to examine and question some of his long held beliefs and move away from the binary so common in America’s politics. He explains why accuracy is beside the point for his impressions of political figures. And he tells us why he loves to change his mind.