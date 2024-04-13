Folio Society’s Head of Editorial James Rose: Team Marvel or Team DC?

The Folio Society’s new collection DC: Batman highlights some of the most iconic stories about the dark knight. The collection contains 12 stories from every decade of Batman’s existence until the year 2000. As this year marks the 85th anniversary of the character’s creation, James Rose — Head of Editorial for Folio — tells The Treatment about the process for winnowing down which stories would feature in the collection. He talks about how Batman was originally conceived as a response to Superman and Robin as the antithesis to Batman. Plus, he reveals whether he was on Team DC or Team Marvel as a child.