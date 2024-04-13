Director Vera Drew’s take on the Batman saga — The People’s Joker — arrives in theaters at last. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, but soon found itself ensnared in legal challenges as the project is unauthorized by Batman’s parent company, Warner Bros. In this week’s episode, we revisit Drew’s interview from that year. She tells The Treatment there is a lot of queer subtext in the superhero genre, so it wasn’t a stretch to have the film’s main character be trans (which Drew is as well). She says she incorporated Jerry Springer-esque scenes into her film because his show was one of the few places to see trans representation on TV. And she talks about experiencing a breakthrough around her own gender identity while watching a Batman film as a child.
‘The People’s Joker’ brings an unambiguously queer anti-hero to Gotham
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Vera Drew - Director; actor