Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the emotion in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the most successful producers in Hollywood, with hits like the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “CSI” and of course, his latest, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Bruckheimer tells The Treatment why it took 35 years to make a sequel to the original “Top Gun.” He talks about the important role music has played both in his films and in marketing them. And he talks about the importance of balancing action and emotion in his blockbusters.