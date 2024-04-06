Writer Philip Gefter’s books tend to examine key figures and moments to explore a shift in culture — previous works include What Becomes a Legend Most: The Biography of Richard Avedon and Wagstaff: Before and After Mapplethorpe. His latest project is the book Cocktails with George and Martha: Movies, Marriage, and The Making of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The book offers a behind the scenes view into how Edward Albee’s landmark 1962 play was adapted for the screen in 1966. It also delves into the offscreen dynamics between its director, Mike Nichols, and stars, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, the latter of whom were married during filming. Gefter tells The Treatment about not fully understanding the film when he first saw it as a teenager but recognizing it contained truths about marriage. He talks about how the film stretched both of its stars to break through their respective cultural perceptions. And he speaks on the film’s groundbreaking portrayal of a marriage that was strained and often fueled by alcohol.