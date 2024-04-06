Vince Staples brings his absurdist world view to Netflix

Rapper, actor, and Odd Future affiliate Vince Staples often looks for the absurdity in life to inform his art. Case in point: his new Netflix comedy series The Vince Staples Show. Staples co-created and stars in the show, playing a fictional version of himself often dealing in absurd situations with sudden bursts of violence. Staples tells The Treatment that he drew from cartoons to help shape the tone of the series; he talks about using violence as a way to reset the character; and he talks about the ways in which his bone-dry sense of humor might not be for everyone.

