Shirley Maclaine mentions it all in her new book ‘The Wall of Life’

There’s very little that Oscar and Emmy winning screen legend Shirley MacLaine hasn’t accomplished over her illustrious career. She has worked with iconic directors and choreographers including Billy Wilder, Bob Fosse, Alfred Hitchcock and Mike Nichols. She won the Best Actress Oscar in 1983 for her zeitgeist piercing role as Aurora Greenway in the James L. Brooks film Terms of Endearment. Her other memorable film roles run the gamut of genres from comedies, to musicals, to dramas, to character studies. These include: The Apartment, Sweet Charity, In Her Shoes, and Bernie (to name just a few). Her numerous works as an author include the best selling memoir Out on a Limb.

MacLaine’s newest project is the book The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from this Marvelous Lifetime. MacLaine tells The Treatment why she considers some of the directors and choreographers she has worked with to be “generals.” She wonders why Sweet Charity as directed by Bob Fosse wasn’t able to find more success as a film. She also dishes on working with legends like director Billy Wilder and star Frank Sinatra. Plus, she tells us what her brother Warren Beatty was like as a child.